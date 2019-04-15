Jets' Blake Wheeler: Adds helper in victory
Wheeler earned an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Blues in Game 3 of their first-round series.
Wheeler's helper came on a power-play goal by Kyle Connor, which gave the Jets a 3-1 lead in the second period. Wheeler has three points and seven hits in the series so far.
