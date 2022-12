Wheeler notched a power-play assist, five shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Wheeler helped out on a Pierre-Luc Dubois goal in the third period. Over the last six games, Wheeler has three goals and eight assists -- he's suddenly kicked his offense into overdrive after a steady but unremarkable start to the season. The 36-year-old has 21 points (five on the power play), 42 shots on net, 14 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 22 contests.