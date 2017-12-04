Jets' Blake Wheeler: Announced as NHL First Star

Wheeler was named the NHL's First Star of the Week on Monday.

Considering Wheeler has racked up an impressive two goals and eight assists in four outings, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him reward. With a four-game pointless streak firmly behind him -- as well as a 10-game goalless drought -- the towering winger has his team atop the Western Conference standings. At his current pace, there is little reason to think the 31-year-old couldn't best his career highs in goals (28), assists (52) and shots (259) .