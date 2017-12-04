Jets' Blake Wheeler: Announced as NHL First Star
Wheeler was named the NHL's First Star of the Week on Monday.
Considering Wheeler has racked up an impressive two goals and eight assists in four outings, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see him reward. With a four-game pointless streak firmly behind him -- as well as a 10-game goalless drought -- the towering winger has his team atop the Western Conference standings. At his current pace, there is little reason to think the 31-year-old couldn't best his career highs in goals (28), assists (52) and shots (259) .
More News
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Leads way against Sens•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Gathers three helpers in win•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Ends four-game slump•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Dishes out two assists Saturday•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Assists on all four goals in win over Stars•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Continues to drive offense•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...