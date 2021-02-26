Wheeler scored a goal and supplied two assists in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.

Wheeler set up Kyle Connor on the power play for the Jets' first tally in the second period. Later in the frame, Wheeler scored the game-tying goal. He also helped out on Mark Scheifele's empty-netter to secure the win. Wheeler has picked up six points in the last two games. He's up to six goals, 14 assists, 42 shots on net, 22 PIM and 20 hits through 19 contests. At 34 years old, Wheeler continues to pile up offense, so he's a near-lock for virtual lineups.