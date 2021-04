Wheeler returned Thursday with an assist and three hits in 19:43 of ice time against the Maple Leafs after missing six games with a concussion. The Jets lost 5-3.

The concussion is behind him, so get him back in there if you rely on his offense. Wheeler now has 10 goals and 23 assists in 40 games this season. We're hoping his game is suddenly sharp -- Wheeler has just one multi-point game in his last 18 games.