Jets' Blake Wheeler: Assists on all four goals in win over Stars
Wheeler recorded four assists during Monday's 4-1 win over Dallas.
The veteran winger now has four multi-point showings through his past five games for four goals and nine assists. The heater has him up to five tallies and 21 points through 14 games, and he's also moving the needle in the peripheral categories with eight power-play points, 46 shots, 14 PIM and a plus-7 rating. It's tough to poke holes in Wheeler's production at this stage of the game.
