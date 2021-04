Wheeler will return to the lineup for Thursday's game against Toronto, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Wheeler was medically cleared to play ahead of Saturday's game versus Edmonton, but the Jets decided to hold him out in order to give him a chance to log a few more practices before returning to game action. The 34-year-old winger, who's racked up 10 goals and 32 points in 39 contests this campaign, will return to his usual spots on Winnipeg's top line and first power-play unit Thursday.