Jets' Blake Wheeler: Back in action Thursday

Wheeler (rest) will return to the lineup against the Flames on Thursday, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Wheeler was always expected to suit up versus Calgary, so this news shouldn't come as a surprise. Coach Paul Maurice is clearly trying to get his guys ready for the playoffs by keeping them fresh down the stretch. The winger will not only rejoin the top line, but should also be back on the top power-play unit.