Jets' Blake Wheeler: Big night propels Jets

Wheeler scored twice and added an assist to go with five shots Tuesday in a 6-3 win against the Kings.

The two goals gave Wheeler 20 on the season, the seventh straight year he's managed to reach that plateau. He scored on a tap-in late in the second period to put the Jets up 3-1, then he rounded on the scoring with a deflection with 89 seconds left in regulation. At age 33, Wheeler is enjoying another standout campaign with 54 points in 61 games.