Wheeler scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-3 in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.

Wheeler gave the Jets a 3-2 lead with his tally, but it didn't hold up against Kailer Yamamoto and Leon Draisaitl in the final 3:05 of the game. Regardless, Wheeler has been productive this year with three goals and eight points through six appearances. He's added 18 shots on net, eight PIM and nine hits.