Jets' Blake Wheeler: Carries offense early
Wheeler produced a goal and a power-play assist in Thursday's 4-3 win over Boston.
Wheeler opened the scoring just 1:08 in, then helped the Jets double their lead with the extra man. He's responded well after having an eight-game point streak snapped Sunday in Washington, posting three points in two subsequent games to start a new two-game streak.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...