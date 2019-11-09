Jets' Blake Wheeler: Collects power-play helper

Wheeler picked up a power-play assist and two hits in Friday's 4-1 win over the Canucks.

Wheeler's initial shot went wide but bounced to Jack Roslovic, who deposited the Jets' first goal of the game. Wheeler is up to nine points in 17 games while carrying a minus-9 rating. It was also the first power-play point of the year for the winger-turned-center -- he's had totals of 40 and 33 points on the man advantage in the previous two campaigns.