Jets' Blake Wheeler: Collects three points in win

Wheeler had three points Sunday, scoring on the power play and also tallying a pair of assists in a 7-3 win over the Flyers.

Wheeler drew an assist on Nikolaj Ehler's opening goal before scoring a power-play goal of his own at 10:34 of the second period to give Winnipeg a 3-1 lead. He'd cap his night off with a power-play assist on Mark Schiefele's 15th goal of 2019-20. The 33-year-old has 26 points through 33 games. Wheeler has been particularly hot of late, putting up 14 points over his previous 10 contests.