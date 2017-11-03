Jets' Blake Wheeler: Collects trio of assists
Wheeler dished out three helpers in Thursday's win over the Stars.
Wheeler assisted on all three of Mark Scheifele's goals to bring him up to 15 points in 12 games. The duo is thriving on the top line together and a big reason the Jets have now won three straight. Wheeler is a tremendous fantasy assist due to his strong power-play production, plus-6 rating and 14 PIM. The sniper needs to be in your lineup every game.
More News
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Scores hat trick in spectacular fashion•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Continues to thrive offensively•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Notches three helpers in win•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Dishes for power-play goal•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Ends season on eight-game, 11-point streak•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Continues to dazzle•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...