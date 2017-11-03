Jets' Blake Wheeler: Collects trio of assists

Wheeler dished out three helpers in Thursday's win over the Stars.

Wheeler assisted on all three of Mark Scheifele's goals to bring him up to 15 points in 12 games. The duo is thriving on the top line together and a big reason the Jets have now won three straight. Wheeler is a tremendous fantasy assist due to his strong power-play production, plus-6 rating and 14 PIM. The sniper needs to be in your lineup every game.