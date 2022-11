Wheeler registered two assists in a 7-2 win over Chicago on Sunday.

Wheeler has only been held off the scoresheet once in his last four games and he's recorded six assists over that span. He's up to four goals and 16 points in 20 contests in 2022-23. If anything his scoring pace is a touch below the norm for him and it wouldn't be surprising to see him do somewhat better offensively for the rest of the season.