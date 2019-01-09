Jets' Blake Wheeler: Continues racking up assists
Wheeler scored a goal and added three assists to record his second game of the season with at least four points in a 7-4 victory against the Avalanche on Tuesday.
It was nice to see Wheeler score, but him adding more assists isn't at all a surprise. The 32-year-old is averaging more than an assist per game and that average increased Tuesday. He now has 48 assists with seven goals in 42 games. Last season, Wheeler led the league with 68 assists, and he's only 20 short of that mark with about half the season left. Owners would like to see more goals, but you can't beat Wheeler's assist production.
