Jets' Blake Wheeler: Continues to drive offense
Wheeler scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's overtime loss to Montreal.
He's been on absolute fire this week -- nine of his 17 points have come in just four games. It's worht noting that both of Wheeler's points came on the power play Saturday.
