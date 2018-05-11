Jets' Blake Wheeler: Continues to rack up helpers

Wheeler dished out two assists in Thursday's 5-1 Game 7 win over the Predators.

Wheeler had another productive effort with his season on the line, helping propel his team to the Western Conference finals. He's displayed excellent passing skills this postseason after a 68-assist campaign, racking up 12 helpers in 12 playoff games to go with a trio of goals.

