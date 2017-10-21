Jets' Blake Wheeler: Continues to thrive offensively
Wheeler connected for a goal of seven shots to go along with a power-play assist in Friday's 4-3 home win over the Wild.
This was an inspired performance for Wheeler against his hometown team. His ability to blow past defenders and slice through the attacking zone culminates translates to consistent offensive production, but the top-liner is currently operating with a career-low 4.5 shooting percentage. Still, some of that can be attributed to bad luck and Wheeler owners can expect that rate to spike over time.
