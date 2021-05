Wheeler scored a goal on three shots and added six hits in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Wheeler tallied at 14:28 of the third period to bring the Jets' within a goal. The 34-year-old has already picked up three points in as many playoff contests. He's added 12 hits, 11 shots on net and a plus-3 rating in a significant all-situations role.