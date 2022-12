Wheeler scored a second-period goal during a 3-1 victory over the host Blackhawks on Friday.

Wheeler tipped in a Josh Morrissey shot from the high slot area, giving the Jets a 2-0 lead 56 seconds into the second stanza. The 36-year-old right winger collected his fourth game-winner this season; the 45th of his career. Wheeler, who recorded a team-high six shots on goal Friday, has scored in consecutive contests and produced 15 points in his past 10 outings.