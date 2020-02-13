Jets' Blake Wheeler: Dealing with illness
Wheeler is under the weather and is in doubt for Friday's matchup with San Jose, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.
Wheeler has recorded 49 points in 58 games this season but will need to pick up the pace if he wants to reach 90 for a third straight year. Based on Thursday's line combinations, Andrew Copp figures to slot into the second-line center role if Wheeler is unavailable.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.