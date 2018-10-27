Jets' Blake Wheeler: Delivers another apple

Wheeler stretched his point streak to five games with a power-play assist to the detriment of the Red Wings in Friday's 2-1 road win.

This was just another day at the office for Wheeler, who has one goal and five helpers over his hot streak, but fantasy owners should actually expect more box-score multipliers than what the American skater has delivered in the infancy of the 2018-19 campaign. He's consistently helping the Jets, but only twice this season has Wheeler put a crooked number in the points column. It's OK to be greedy when it comes to a guy that many a fantasy owner took in the first round of drafts.