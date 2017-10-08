Play

Jets' Blake Wheeler: Dishes for power-play goal

Wheeler was credited with a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-3 road loss to the Flames.

That was Wheeler's first point this campaign. He's hoisted nine shots over the first two games, but nothing has fallen. Still, practice patience with Wheeler, as he averaged 76 points with double-digit, power-play totals the last two seasons.

