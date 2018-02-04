Play

Jets' Blake Wheeler: Dishes for two scores in shutout

Wheeler generated a pair of assists -- one on the power play -- in Saturday's 3-0 home win over the Avalanche.

This was just another day at the office for Wheeler, who has now accumulated 58 points (14 goals, 44 assists) through 53 games. While he's come close several times, Wheeler's never ended a season with more points than games played, but this very well could be the year.

