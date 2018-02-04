Jets' Blake Wheeler: Dishes for two scores in shutout
Wheeler generated a pair of assists -- one on the power play -- in Saturday's 3-0 home win over the Avalanche.
This was just another day at the office for Wheeler, who has now accumulated 58 points (14 goals, 44 assists) through 53 games. While he's come close several times, Wheeler's never ended a season with more points than games played, but this very well could be the year.
More News
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Two helpers in statement win•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Loving the power play•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Tacks on two more assists•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Elevating power-play standard in huge way•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Nets two in overtime loss•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Scores 10th goal, adds helper•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...