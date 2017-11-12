Jets' Blake Wheeler: Dishes out two assists Saturday

Wheeler collected a pair of assists in Saturday's win over Arizona.

Wheeler is just piling up the points lately, managing four goals and 15 points in his last seven games. The 31-year-old sits third in the NHL scoring race with 23 points and forms an absolutely lethal duo with Mark Scheifele. Wheeler has racked up nine of his points with the man advantage and has aided fantasy goers with 16 PIM, making him an all-around fantasy gem. Use him well.