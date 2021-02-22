Wheeler posted three assists, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks.

Wheeler played provider for his linemates, setting up both of Pierre-Luc Dubois' goals as well as a tally from Mark Scheifele. That trio of forwards combined for nine points in the contest in their first game together. Wheeler is up to five goals, 12 helpers, 40 shots on net, 20 hits and 20 PIM through 18 contests this season. Should Dubois remain on the top line, Wheeler's production could bump up slightly.