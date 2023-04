Wheeler produced an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Wheeler did well on offense in the five-game series, racking up two goals and four assists, but the Jets only won one contest. The 36-year-old winger is under contract for one more season at a cap hit of $8.25 million, so it stands to reason Wheeler will be back in a top-six role for 2023-24. He had a solid 55 points in 72 regular-season outings.