Jets' Blake Wheeler: Drops three apples on Vegas in Game 1
Wheeler compiled three assists -- including two on the power play -- as the Jets defeated the Golden Knights 4-2 in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals Saturday.
Wheeler is such an unselfish player, as evidenced by the winger's goals-to-assist ratio of 3:15 through 13 games this postseason. Winnipeg's top line comprised of Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele and Wheeler naturally will be tough for Vegas to contain, especially with this 6-foot-5, 225-pound tank rumbling through the attacking zone and creating open shooting lanes for his teammates.
