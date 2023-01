Wheeler notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 4-2 win over the Blues.

Wheeler has four assists over his last five contests, a span in which the Jets have scored 12 goals. The 36-year-old continues to contribute steady offense. He's at 37 points, 80 shots on net, 30 hits, 28 PIM and a plus-5 rating through 43 appearances this season.