Wheeler was credited with an assist, but the Jets lost a 4-1 decision to the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Wheeler, who has a helper in every other game this season, keeps searching for his first goal. Five goalless games? It's no time for fantasy managers to panic. The 36-year-old right winger had seven consecutive 20-goal campaigns (2013-20) and collected 17 tallies in 65 games last season. Wheeler, who has three assists, will continue to receive top-six minutes.