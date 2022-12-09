Wheeler scored a power-play goal on three shots and added an assist in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Wheeler's second-period tally stood as the game-winner, and he set up Cole Perfetti for an empty-netter. This was Wheeler's fifth multi-point effort in his last nine contests, a span in which he's earned four goals and 10 helpers. The 36-year-old's offense has bounced back greatly under head coach Rick Bowness -- Wheeler now has eight goals, 16 helpers, 52 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 25 outings.