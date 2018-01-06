Jets' Blake Wheeler: Elevating power-play standard in huge way
Wheeler uncorked two points on the power play Friday -- a goal and an assist -- helping the Jets to a 4-3 home win over the Sabres.
The wheel keeps on turning for the 31-year-old power winger, as he's taken his fantasy owners through an astonishing journey toward fantasy hockey greatness. He's now up to 14 goals and 35 assists through 42 games, but that's business as usual for a guy who dialed in campaigns of 78 and 74 points, respectively, leading up to 2017-18. Best of all, Wheeler's already fashioned 20 power-play points and needs just one more man-advantage goal or assist to tie a career high. We just flipped the calendar to 2018, mind you.
More News
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Nets two in overtime loss•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Scores 10th goal, adds helper•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Scores empty-netter in two-point outing•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Announced as NHL First Star•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Leads way against Sens•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Gathers three helpers in win•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...