Jets' Blake Wheeler: Elevating power-play standard in huge way

Wheeler uncorked two points on the power play Friday -- a goal and an assist -- helping the Jets to a 4-3 home win over the Sabres.

The wheel keeps on turning for the 31-year-old power winger, as he's taken his fantasy owners through an astonishing journey toward fantasy hockey greatness. He's now up to 14 goals and 35 assists through 42 games, but that's business as usual for a guy who dialed in campaigns of 78 and 74 points, respectively, leading up to 2017-18. Best of all, Wheeler's already fashioned 20 power-play points and needs just one more man-advantage goal or assist to tie a career high. We just flipped the calendar to 2018, mind you.