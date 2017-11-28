Jets' Blake Wheeler: Ends four-game slump

Wheeler scored an even-strength goal and added two power-play assists during Monday's 7-2 win over Minnesota.

The star winger had missed the scoresheet in four consecutive games entering Monday, so this was a nice return to form from Wheeler. He's up to six goals and 28 points through 24 games for the season, and barring an injury, another 25-goal, 60-point campaign is likely a lock. Continue to start Wheeler confidently in all seasonal settings, and he's worth considering in daily contests whenever the Jets land in a favorable matchup.