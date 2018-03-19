Jets' Blake Wheeler: Ends goal drought in victory
Wheeler scored his 19th goal of the season and had an assist in Sunday's win over the Stars.
Wheeler is riding a three-game point streak and is up to 80 points in 72 games. The first-line winger has been producing consistently all season, but this was just his first goal in 11 games. Wheeler's 80 points are a career high, eclipsing the 78 he had during the 2015-16 season. The Jet's captain is an elite offensive producer who should be owned in all formats.
More News
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Snags power-play helper•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Extends point streak to seven games•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Point streak up to six•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Setting up goals at dizzying pace•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Posts three points•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Dishes for two scores in shutout•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...