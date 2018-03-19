Jets' Blake Wheeler: Ends goal drought in victory

Wheeler scored his 19th goal of the season and had an assist in Sunday's win over the Stars.

Wheeler is riding a three-game point streak and is up to 80 points in 72 games. The first-line winger has been producing consistently all season, but this was just his first goal in 11 games. Wheeler's 80 points are a career high, eclipsing the 78 he had during the 2015-16 season. The Jet's captain is an elite offensive producer who should be owned in all formats.