Jets' Blake Wheeler: Epic effort in Game 3 win

Wheeler had two goals, an assist and eight shots on net in Tuesday's 7-4 Game 3 win over Nashville.

Wheeler was the hero for the home side, breaking a 4-4 tie on the power play with 4:59 remaining before sealing the victory with the first of two final-minute empty-net goals scored by the Jets. Winnipeg's captain had been quiet this postseason with only one goal to his name up to this point, but boy did he pick a great time to have his breakout performance.