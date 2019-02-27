Jets' Blake Wheeler: Extends point streak
Wheeler notched an assist against Minnesota on Tuesday to bring his point streak to four games.
It's not all roses for Wheeler, who is mired in a seven-game goal drought. The elite winger's inability to tickle the twine certain hasn't been for a lack of trying, as he tallied 20 shots on goal during his slump. The Minnesota native remains a fixture on the top power-play unit, so it's likely only a matter of time before he puts one into the back of the net.
