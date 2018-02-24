Jets' Blake Wheeler: Extends point streak to seven games

Wheeler scored a goal and added a power-play assist during Friday's 4-0 win over St. Louis.

The veteran now has four goals and 13 points during an active seven-game point streak, as he's also beginning to generate Hart Trophy buzz. Wheeler has 18 tallies, 53 helpers and 3.43 points per 60 minutes for the campaign, and he projects to continuing posting excellent numbers skating in all situations with Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor. The trio has established themselves as Winnipeg's top line, and they've combined for a high-end 4.3 goals per hour this season.