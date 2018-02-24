Jets' Blake Wheeler: Extends point streak to seven games
Wheeler scored a goal and added a power-play assist during Friday's 4-0 win over St. Louis.
The veteran now has four goals and 13 points during an active seven-game point streak, as he's also beginning to generate Hart Trophy buzz. Wheeler has 18 tallies, 53 helpers and 3.43 points per 60 minutes for the campaign, and he projects to continuing posting excellent numbers skating in all situations with Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor. The trio has established themselves as Winnipeg's top line, and they've combined for a high-end 4.3 goals per hour this season.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...