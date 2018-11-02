Jets' Blake Wheeler: Extends point streak with two helpers
Wheeler picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Panthers.
He's hit the scoresheet in eight straight games, piling up 12 points over that stretch, albeit with only one goal. The 32-year-old now has two goals and 16 points through 14 games, and as long as he has Nikolaj Ehlers and Patrick Laine at the other end of his passes, Wheeler continue continue to be among the league leaders in assists.
