Jets' Blake Wheeler: Extends point streak
Wheeler extended his point streak to 10 games, posting two assists with a plus-3 rating in a 5-2 victory against the Devils on Sunday.
He's been absolutely on fire. During his 10-game point streak, Wheeler only has two goals but 19 points and a plus-8 rating. Wheeler leads the league with 20 assists this season, which shouldn't be a surprise at all since he also led that category in 2017-18 with 68 helpers. He's already averaging more than a point per game, but once Wheeler gets his goal scoring going too, he will be a lethal fantasy weapon.
