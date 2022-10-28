Wheeler scored an empty-net goal and went minus-2 in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Kings.

Wheeler sealed the Jets' victory in the final minute of the third period. His goal came with the Jets on the power play -- it was his first point with the man advantage this year. The 36-year-old playmaker has added four even-strength assists, 13 shots on net, seven hits, four PIM and an even plus-minus rating though seven contests. Wheeler has played on the second line alongside Pierre-Luc Dubois and Cole Perfetti for a majority of the campaign.