Jets' Blake Wheeler: Fine for Friday

Despite missing the latest practice, Wheeler (undisclosed) will be in action against the Golden Knights on Friday, Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports.

Wheeler's top-line spot in practice was occupied by Nikolaj Ehlers (upper body). This helped the Jets evaluate the injured winger further, while affording Wheeler some extra rest between games. It's been another terrific campaign for the towering winger, as he's compiled 12 goals and 57 assists through 60 games -- only Nikita Kucherov of the Lightning has more apples than Wheeler based on a 70-count bushel.