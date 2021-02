Wheeler scored a power-play goal on three shots in a 5-1 win over Ottawa on Thursday.

Wheeler converted a cross-crease dish from Paul Stastny to give the Jets a 3-0 lead with 27 seconds left in the second period. It was the fourth goal of the season for the Winnipeg captain, who last lit the lamp Jan. 24 against Edmonton. Wheeler has 12 points in 13 games this season but already owns a career-worst minus-9 rating.