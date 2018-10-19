Jets' Blake Wheeler: Garners helper Thursday

Wheeler set up Patrik Laine for a power-play one-time in Thursday's 4-1 win against the Canucks.

Although Wheeler notched three helpers in his previous six outing, fantasy owners will no doubt be concerns about his six-game goal drought. The winger's inability to put the puck in the back of the net isn't for a lack of opportunities as he is logging 20:15 of ice time per game during his drought and has put 19 shots on net. Regardless of how long his slump may last, the Minnesota native is a lock for the first line and top power-play unit.