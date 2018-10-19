Jets' Blake Wheeler: Garners helper Thursday
Wheeler set up Patrik Laine for a power-play one-time in Thursday's 4-1 win against the Canucks.
Although Wheeler notched three helpers in his previous six outing, fantasy owners will no doubt be concerns about his six-game goal drought. The winger's inability to put the puck in the back of the net isn't for a lack of opportunities as he is logging 20:15 of ice time per game during his drought and has put 19 shots on net. Regardless of how long his slump may last, the Minnesota native is a lock for the first line and top power-play unit.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...