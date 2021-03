Wheeler produced an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Wheeler helped out on a Pierre-Luc Dubois goal in the third period. The 34-year-old Wheeler has produced 10 tallies and 21 assists through 36 appearances this season. The winger has added 83 shots on net, 36 hits, 34 PIM and a minus-12 rating. As long as he's in the Jets' potent top six, he'll have plenty of chances to produce offense.