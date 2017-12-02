Jets' Blake Wheeler: Gathers three helpers in win
Wheeler set up three goals (power-play assist included) in Friday's 7-4 home win over the Golden Knights.
This was Wheeler's sixth performance of at least three points this season, and he's now well above a point per game with six goals and a whopping 25 assists through 26 games. It's worth noting that the American winger is currently operating with a career-low 7.8 shooting percentage, but the abundance of apples more than make up for it. We hope you've cemented Wheeler in all fantasy lineups, as he's among the league's best.
More News
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Ends four-game slump•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Dishes out two assists Saturday•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Assists on all four goals in win over Stars•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Continues to drive offense•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Collects trio of assists•
-
Jets' Blake Wheeler: Scores hat trick in spectacular fashion•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...