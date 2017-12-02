Jets' Blake Wheeler: Gathers three helpers in win

Wheeler set up three goals (power-play assist included) in Friday's 7-4 home win over the Golden Knights.

This was Wheeler's sixth performance of at least three points this season, and he's now well above a point per game with six goals and a whopping 25 assists through 26 games. It's worth noting that the American winger is currently operating with a career-low 7.8 shooting percentage, but the abundance of apples more than make up for it. We hope you've cemented Wheeler in all fantasy lineups, as he's among the league's best.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories