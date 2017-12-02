Jets' Blake Wheeler: Gathers three helpers in win

Wheeler set up three goals (power-play assist included) in Friday's 7-4 home win over the Golden Knights.

This was Wheeler's sixth performance of at least three points this season, and he's now well above a point per game with six goals and a whopping 25 assists through 26 games. It's worth noting that the American winger is currently operating with a career-low 7.8 shooting percentage, but the abundance of apples more than make up for it. We hope you've cemented Wheeler in all fantasy lineups, as he's among the league's best.