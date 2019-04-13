Jets' Blake Wheeler: Gathers two points in loss

Wheeler scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Blues in Game 2 of their first-round series.

The playmaking winger is coming off of a second straight 91-point season, with Friday's pair of points his first in the playoff run so far. Wheeler's line with Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor accounted for five points in the game, but it wasn't enough to avoid the Jets falling into a 2-0 hole in the series. The pressure will be on the captain Wheeler to step up in St. Louis, beginning with Sunday's Game 3.