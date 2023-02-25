Wheeler logged a power-play assist, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Wheeler's helper on a Mason Appleton goal was the former's 800th point with the Jets franchise, which he joined in 2010-11 when they were the Thrashers. He's the team's all-time leader in points, and he's picked up 43 of them with 88 shots on net, 30 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 50 contests this season. The 36-year-old snapped a three-game point drought Friday, and he's collected three goals and three helpers through seven outings in February.