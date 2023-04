Wheeler registered two assists in a 6-1 win over New Jersey on Sunday.

Wheeler endured a seven-game scoring drought from March 16-28, but since then he's recorded back-to-back multi-point contests, providing a goal and four points in that span. Through 68 appearances this season, Wheeler has 16 markers and 54 points. With five contests left in Winnipeg's schedule, he has his work cut out for him if he wants to match his 2021-22 finish of 60 points.