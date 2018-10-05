Jets' Blake Wheeler: Gets two points in convincing win
Wheeler notched a goal and assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Blues.
Wheeler logged 16:50, including two and a half minutes of power-play time. Winnipeg's captain looks to already be in midseason form and is coming off a career-high 91 points in 2017-18. Wheeler is likely to continue producing at a high level considering he stands to get plenty of time on the Jets' stacked power-play unit.
