Jets' Blake Wheeler: Gets two points in convincing win

Wheeler notched a goal and assist in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Blues.

Wheeler logged 16:50, including two and a half minutes of power-play time. Winnipeg's captain looks to already be in midseason form and is coming off a career-high 91 points in 2017-18. Wheeler is likely to continue producing at a high level considering he stands to get plenty of time on the Jets' stacked power-play unit.